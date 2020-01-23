

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Intel Corporation (INTC) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's profit came in at $6.9 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $5.2 billion, or $1.12 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Intel Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $6.7 billion or $1.52 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $20.2 billion from $18.7 billion last year.



Intel Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $6.7 Bln. vs. $5.9 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.52 vs. $1.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.25 -Revenue (Q4): $20.2 Bln vs. $18.7 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.30 Next quarter revenue guidance: $19.0 Bln



