SHANGHAI, January 23 (WNM/Reuters) - China's production of rare earth magnets maintained steady growth in 2019, according to its ministry of industry and information technology, citing data from the China Rare Earth Industry Association. Sintered neodymium iron boron magnet output stood at 170,000 tonnes last year, up 9.7% from 2018, while bonded neodymium iron boron magnet production grew 5% to 7,900 tonnes. The ministry also reported samarium cobalt magnet output at 2,400 tonnes in 2019, a 4% ...

