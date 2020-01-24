Glassdoor Announces Raft Of New Features To Improve The Job Search Experience

-- Company Compare Pits Shortlisted Employers Head-to-Head

-- Collections Streamlines Job Search Process

-- Messaging Tools Allows Candidates to Communicate Directly With Employers

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glassdoor , one of the world's largest job and recruiting sites, is introducing a number of new features within its desktop site and mobile app to help job seekers manage their entire job search process in one, seamless experience. From today, the majority of users will be able to utilise:

Company Compare provides job seekers with an easier, faster way to compare any two potential employers and how they stack up across a range of important workplace attributes; this includes employee-based ratings for overall company satisfaction, career opportunities, compensation & benefits, work-life balance, senior management, culture and values, and whether employees approve of the way their CEO is leading the company. Additionally, people will also be able to compare open jobs, salaries, "pros" and "cons", and featured reviews for companies side by side.

Collections is a one-stop solution enabling job seekers to be better organised and focused throughout their job search process on mobile. Collections by Glassdoor allows people to explore job listings, company reviews and other content relevant to their job search that they can organise and save for revisiting later. Job seekers can also add and save notes for jobs, reviews and other content in their personalised collections, organising the entire experience within the Glassdoor Jobs Mobile App . In addition, Collections provides personalised recommendations for jobs, salaries, interview questions and reviews, with the goal of proactively helping job seekers to land a job they love.

Candidate Messaging enables employers to leverage Glassdoor's applicant management system to communicate easily and directly with job seekers that have applied to their roles. This new feature eliminates the "application black box" by allowing job seekers to speak directly to recruiters.

"Searching for a new job is a typically stressful experience. It can be a scattered and disjointed experience, with people bouncing between multiple tools and resources to manage and track the many different stages of the job search process," said Paul Goldshteyn, Mobile Product Lead at Glassdoor. "Glassdoor is focused on empowering job seekers with the content and tools to help them find the job or company that's right for them. With these new features, we are offering a first-of-its-kind experience that allows people to more easily organise their entire job search from start to finish."

Glassdoor for Employers Improvements: Hiring the Candidate of Tomorrow

Glassdoor has also introduced several new improvements for employers, helping them target and recruit quality talent at scale. These improvements include:

Nested and Affiliated profiles on Glassdoor : Helps demonstrate in more detail and provide more context for employers that are part of a large and often complex organisation

: Helps demonstrate in more detail and provide more context for employers that are part of a large and often complex organisation Revamped Employer Centre : Serving as a central hub for all employer Glassdoor needs, the revamped Employer Center makes it easier to navigate between posting jobs, responding to reviews, tracking brand reputation and more

Further Information

Product demo and interviews available on request.

Glassdoor is available on the App Store and Google Play

About Glassdoor

Glassdoor combines all the latest jobs with millions of reviews and insights to make it easy for people to find a job that is uniquely right for them. As a result, Glassdoor helps employers hire truly informed candidates at scale through effective recruiting solutions like job advertising and employer branding products. Launched in 2008, Glassdoor now has reviews and insights for 900,000 companies located in more than 190 countries.

Glassdoor is a registered trademark of Glassdoor, Inc.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081178/Company_Compare___Google_v_Facebook.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081170/Collections.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449764/Glassdoor_Logo.jpg