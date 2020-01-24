

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market has pared initial gains and is modestly higher on Friday following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street after the World Health Organization said it is still too early to declare the coronavirus outbreak in China a global public health emergency.



Nevertheless, investors are cautious amid worries over the rapid spread of the deadly virus. Japan's health ministry confirmed a second case of the coronavirus in the country. The death toll in China has now risen to 25, while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 830.



The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 14.73 points or 0.06 percent to 23,810.17, after rising to a high of 23,869.38 in early trades.



Market heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp. is rising 0.3 percent, while Fast Retailing is down 0.2 percent.



Among tech stocks, Advantest is lower by more than 2 percent, while Tokyo Electron is edging higher by 0.1 percent.



The major exporters are mostly lower on a stronger safe-haven yen. Sony is declining 0.8 percent, while Canon is lower by 0.5 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.2 percent, while Panasonic is advancing almost 1 percent.



Among auto stocks, Honda Motor is losing more than 1 percent and Toyota Motor is edging down 0.1 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex is declining more than 1 percent, while Japan Petroleum is advancing more than 1 percent.



Among the other major decliners, Toho Zinc is losing almost 3 percent, Pacific Metals is lower by more than 2 percent and Isuzu Motors is declining almost 2 percent.



On the economic front, Japan will see inflation figures for December, preliminary January results for the manufacturing PMI from Nikkei, as well as the services and composite indexes from Jibun today.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 109 yen-range on Friday.



On Wall Street, stocks recovered on Thursday after seeing early weakness amid lingering concerns about the impact of the Chinese coronavirus. Stocks showed a notable recovery after the World Health Organization said it is still too early to declare the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. A steep drop by shares of Travelers helped keep the Dow in the red after the insurance giant reported fourth quarter earnings and revenues that beat estimates but slightly weaker than expected net premiums written.



While the Dow edged down 26.18 points or 0.1 percent to 29,160.06, the Nasdaq rose 18.71 points or 0.2 percent to 9,402.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.79 points or 0.1 percent to 3,325.54.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Thursday. While the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.7 percent, the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index and the German DAX Index both slid by 0.9 percent.



Crude oil prices declined sharply on Thursday, as concerns over the outlook for energy demand following the outbreak of the coronavirus in China outweighed data showing a drop in U.S. crude stockpiles. WTI crude for March ended down $1.15, or about 2 percent, at $55.59 a barrel, the lowest settlement in about eight weeks.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX