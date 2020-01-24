AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 05:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 23/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 153.7684 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 12100 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 42433 EQS News ID: 960273 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2020 23:17 ET (04:17 GMT)