AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (TPHU) AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 07:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF JAPAN TOPIX UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD DEALING DATE: 23/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 68.1935 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 85400 CODE: TPHU ISIN: LU1681037948 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TPHU Sequence No.: 42437 EQS News ID: 960291 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 24, 2020 01:15 ET (06:15 GMT)