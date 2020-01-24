BWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholdings
London, January 23
24 January 2020
GB0033877555
BWA GROUP PLC
("BWA" or the "Company")
Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholdings
BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that it has allotted a total of 3,259,194 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a deemed price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current and former Directors in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2019.
Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 29 January 2020.
Following this issue, the Directors' interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:
|Director
|Number of Ordinary Shares
Allotted
|Resulting Ordinary Shares Held
|%
|Richard Battersby
|799,998
|43,918,980
|16.01
|Alex Borrelli
|799,998
|26,002,616
|9.48
|James Butterfield
|799,998
|43,375,299
|15.81
The Company now has 274,285,065 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The figure of 274,285,065 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Company also has £301,000 of 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 in issue ("CLNS"), convertible into a maximum of 80,803,924 Ordinary Shares if the CLNs have not been redeemed by 31 December 2021.
The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
BWA Group plc
Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)
07836 238 172
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein
020 7469 0930
Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure
The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|RICHARD BATTERSBY
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of BWA Group plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BWA Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
ISIN: GB0033877555
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|799,998 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 January 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|ALEX BORRELLI
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of BWA Group plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BWA Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
ISIN: GB0033877555
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|799,998 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 January 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A
|Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|JAMES BUTTERFIELD
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Director of BWA Group plc
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|BWA Group plc
|b)
|LEI
|213800XG3K7PTAAG8630
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 0.5p each
ISIN: GB0033877555
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Allotment of Ordinary Shares in part settlement of remuneration
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|799,998 Ordinary Shares at 0.5p per share
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|21 January 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|N/A