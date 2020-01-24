BWA Group PLC - Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholdings

24 January 2020

GB0033877555

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Issue of Equity and Director/PDMR Shareholdings

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that it has allotted a total of 3,259,194 ordinary shares of 0.5 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a deemed price of 0.5 pence per share, in part settlement of fees due to current and former Directors in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2019.

Application will be made for the Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market and admission is expected to become effective on 29 January 2020.

Following this issue, the Directors' interests in the enlarged issued share capital of the Company are as follows:

Director Number of Ordinary Shares

Allotted Resulting Ordinary Shares Held % Richard Battersby 799,998 43,918,980 16.01 Alex Borrelli 799,998 26,002,616 9.48 James Butterfield 799,998 43,375,299 15.81

The Company now has 274,285,065 Ordinary Shares in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury. The figure of 274,285,065 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company also has £301,000 of 14% Convertible Unsecured Loan Notes 2020 in issue ("CLNS"), convertible into a maximum of 80,803,924 Ordinary Shares if the CLNs have not been redeemed by 31 December 2021.

The Directors of BWA are responsible for the contents of this announcement.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

