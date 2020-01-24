CellaVision AB presents the year-end bulletin for 2019 on February 5 at 11:00 CET

The information was submitted to the public on January 24, 2020 at 8:20 CET

CellaVision AB

In connection with the release of the interim report analysts, investors and media are hereby invited to a telephone conference and audio webcast at 11:00 CET where

Zlatko Rihter, President & CEO, will present and comment the report.

The presentation will be in English via a conference call or audio webcast:

https://tv.streamfabriken.com/cellavision-q4-2019

Phone number for the conference:

SE: +46 8 505 583 57

UK: +44 3 333 009 034

US: +1 8 335 268 381

No pre-registration is required. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to facilitate a timely start.





About CellaVision

CellaVision is an innovative, global medical technology company that develops and sells its own leading systems for routine analysis of blood and other body fluids in health care services. The products replace manual laboratory work, and secure and support effective workflows and skills development within and between hospitals. The company has leading-edge expertise in sample preparation, image analysis, artificial intelligence and automated microscopy. Sales are via global partners with support from the parent company in Lund and by the company's

17 local market support organizations covering more than 30 countries. In 2018, sales were SEK 365 million and the company's growth target is 15% per year over an economic cycle. CellaVision's registered office is in Lund, Sweden. The share is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm, Mid Cap list.

Read more at www.cellavision.com

