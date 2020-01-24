Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: December 2019 Factsheet 24-Jan-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 January 2020 NOT FOR RELEASE, DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO U.S. PERSONS OR IN, INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited: Quarterly Factsheet Publication Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") announces that the factsheet for the fourth quarter ended on 31 December 2019 is available at: www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com [1] Extracted text of the commentary is set out below: Investment Portfolio at 31 December 2019 As at 31 December 2019, the Group had 18 investments and commitments of GBP489 million as follows: Sterling equivalent Sterling equivalent balance (1) unfunded commitment (1) Hospitals, UK GBP25.0m - Mixed use development, GBP0.7m GBP1.1m South East UK Credit Linked Notes, UK GBP21.8m - real estate Hotel & Residential, UK GBP39.9m - Office, Scotland GBP4.4m GBP0.6m Office, London GBP12.6m GBP7.9m Residential, London GBP49.0m GBP5.7m Hotel, Oxford GBP16.7m GBP6.3m Hotel, Scotland GBP25.9m GBP15.5m Total Sterling Loans GBP196.0m GBP37.1m Three Shopping Centres, GBP32.0m GBP5.5m Spain Shopping Centre, Spain GBP14.5m - Hotel, Dublin, Ireland GBP51.2m - Office, Paris, France GBP13.7m - Hotel, Spain GBP25.8m GBP20.5m Office & Hotel, Madrid GBP15.8m GBP0.9m Mixed Portfolio, Europe GBP43.2m - Mixed Use, Dublin GBP0.7m GBP11.9m Office Portfolio, Spain GBP18.2m GBP2.3m Total Euro Loans GBP215.1m GBP41.1m Total Portfolio GBP411.1m GBP78.2m 1) Euro balances translated to sterling at period end exchange rates. Fourth Quarter Portfolio Activity The following portfolio activity occurred in the fourth quarter of 2019: New Loans: Hotel Scotland and Hotel Oxford: on 18th November 2019 the Group committed to fund two new hotel acquisition financings for a total commitment of GBP64.3 million. Both investments are with the same sponsor and a repeat borrower for Starwood Capital. Whilst the sponsor is the same on each investment, the two loans are not cross-collateralised as the investments sit in different fund vehicles. Each financing has been provided in the form of a significant initial advance to finance an asset acquisition along with a smaller capex facility to support the sponsor's capital expenditure for improvements and rebranding of the hotels. The day one advance amounts were GBP25.9 million and GBP16.7 million whilst the total commitments are GBP41.35 million and GBP22.95 million respectively and expected to be drawn over the next 1-2 years. Each loan is for a term of 5 years, and the Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. New Loan: Office Portfolio, Spain: on 29th November 2019, the Group closed an investment in a 4-year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of office assets Spain, with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of EUR 24 million. The financing has been provided in the form of an initial advance along with a capex facility to support the sponsors' business plan to make further investment in the properties. The properties are well-located within the decentralised submarkets of Madrid and Barcelona. The assets are positioned to benefit from the sponsors' active asset management strategy. The Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. Loan Repayments: the following loans repaid during the first half of December:- · Logistics, Dublin, Ireland - the remaining loan balance of EUR 14.1 million was repaid in full following a sale of the portfolio. · Regional Hotel, Portfolio, UK - the loan of GBP45.9 million was repaid in full following a sale of the portfolio. · Residential, Dublin, Ireland- the remaining loan balance of EUR 2.2 million was repaid in full following completion of the borrowers' business plan. Q1 2020 New Loans: on 2 January 2020, the Group committed to an investment in a c. 6 year floating rate loan secured by a portfolio of assets in Ireland, together with Starwood Property Trust, Inc (through a wholly owned subsidiary) participating in 50 per cent of the mezzanine loan amount, providing the Group with a net commitment of EUR 35.15 million. The portfolio consists of 12 properties in Central Dublin with primarily office and some small amounts of retail and residential space totalling over 600,000 sqf in total. The Group expects to earn an attractive risk-adjusted return in line with its stated investment strategy. Overview of 2019 Activity 2019 was another successful origination year with GBP224.7 million of new commitments, being 52.1 per cent of the loan book at the beginning of the year. Repayments of GBP198.3 million represented 45.9 per cent of the loan book at the start of the year, being marginally higher than the average of 41.9 per cent over the previous four years. Net commitments were therefore GBP26.4 million during the year. The table below shows the Group's loan origination and repayment profile over the last five years. 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 New loans to GBP118.7m GBP175.9m GBP245.8m GBP208.0m GBP224.7m borrowers (commitment) Loan repayments and -GBP49.0m -GBP129.3m -GBP213.1m -GBP137.2m -GBP198.3m amortisation Net Investment GBP69.7m GBP46.6m GBP32.7m GBP70.8m GBP26.4m The dividend in the fourth quarter was fully covered by earnings. Total comprehensive income for 2019 was GBP27.9 million (including GBP2.9m of unrealised foreign exchange gains on income) and dividends of GBP25.6 million were declared in relation to the year. The dividend was covered 0.98x when excluding unrealised foreign exchange gains on income or 1.09x when including unrealised foreign exchange gains. Dividend On 23 January 2020 the Directors declared a dividend in respect of the fourth quarter of 1.625 pence per Ordinary Share payable on 21 February 2020 to shareholders on the register at 31 January 2020. Market Commentary & Outlook The fourth quarter is typically the busiest quarter for transaction activity levels in the commercial real estate market with a drive to get deals wrapped up before the holiday season often compounded by year end considerations. In 2019 we saw this theme start early on with limited additional resource capacity in the bank market in the fourth quarter. We had discussions with banks as early as July where balance sheet lenders had already earmarked the deals that were to be closed by the end of the year and were unwilling to take on additional mandates. In discussions with other market participants in December, all reported a high level of deals in execution including acquisitions, loan financing, securitisation, corporate acquisitions and refinancings. For the UK specifically the underlying real estate market has been predominantly robust in terms of operational and leasing performance but the election and Brexit deadlines have impacted the financing market with liquidity ebbing and flowing as events have unfolded. A number of borrowers keen to secure refinancing price certainty ahead of the election for larger transactions paid a premium to investment banks for underwritten pricing levels contributing to the final quarter activity level mentioned above. The Cass UK Commercial mortgage lending survey reported overall UK commercial mortgage lending up 4 per cent for the first half of 2019 versus 2018 and when numbers for the second half are reported we would expect that theme to have continued. The outcome of the general election with a decisive majority result creates a more stable environment for markets. While there will continue to be uncertainties about how the implementation of Brexit will unfold in detail, the market does now have certainty about the short term direction for withdrawal. In addition, compared to the parliamentary dynamics over the last decade, the size of the government's majority will now allow it to progress with parliamentary business more efficiently and we can also expect an uninterrupted five year parliament. This reduction in political uncertainties provides a more stable environment and we have seen the impact

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)