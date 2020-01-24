

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Marston's plc (MARS.L) issued a trading update for the 16 week period to 18 January 2020. Total managed and franchise like-for-like sales growth for the period was 1.0%. Trading over the Christmas fortnight was strong, with like-for-like sales growth of 4.5%.



For Marston's Beer Company, volumes were slightly behind last year. Excluding lager sales, volumes were in line with last year.



Ralph Findlay, CEO said: 'Our balanced pub portfolio enables us to perform well in the context of current market dynamics and our market-leading Beer Company has continued to increase market share in both the on and the off trade in the period. We are making excellent progress on our debt reduction strategy, well ahead of the original 2023 target.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MARSTONS-Aktie jetzt für 4€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de