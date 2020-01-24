Regulatory News:

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI) announces that it has been chosen by Blade, a specialist in cloud PCs for gamers, to supply servers for a minimum amount of 25 million euros.

In order to boost its growth momentum in France and abroad, Blade had announced a fund raising at the end of October in which 2CRSi took a minority stake.

This capital increase, combined with the success of its new commercial offers, now allows Blade to start a new round of purchase orders to increase its capacity to serve Shadow's new community members.

Blade has found in 2CRSi's high-performance server solutions a response to the requirements of its Cloud PC service, Shadow, rolled out in nearly 10 countries. The investment concerns a mix of OCtoPus (compute server) and ULYS (data storage) servers.

Thanks to 2CRSi's Immersion Cooling solution, which should be implemented in the coming months, Blade will be able to dramatically reduce the operational costs of its service. Indeed, the Atlantis 1.4 servers, already deployed at CGG in Houston, or the OCtoPus 1.8 servers, used by Airbus, have proven their energy efficiency with a reduction in cooling costs of up to 60%.

Thanks to 2CRSi's component stocks, the first deliveries are expected to take place rapidly, but the bulk of the equipment will be delivered from the second quarter of 2020 onwards. The new equipments will be financed through leases. To date, Blade no longer owes any commercial debt to 2CRSi; the total financial debt will represent an amount of €21 million as of February 29, 2020, of which €10.2 million will be due in 2020. Blade remains a major customer of 2CRSi, even if its contribution to total revenues is expected to decrease significantly during the 2020/2021 financial year.

"Technically speaking, Cloud Gaming is a much more demanding sector than video or music streaming. In order to be able to manage interactions with gamers in record time, Shadow goes far beyond gaming and must rely on a state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure. Once again, the Blade team demonstrates its confidence in the reliability and performance of our solutions. We enter 2020 with reaffirmed commercial ambitions for these innovative technologies," says Alain Wilmouth, co-founder of 2CRSi.

"2CRSI has long been a privileged partner thanks to its ability to provide us with technological solutions that meet our community's requirements. Beyond the expected benefits in terms of both environment protection and performance, the deployment of these new servers will be a source of new operational savings, in line with our will to accelerate our growth and quickly achieve profitability," adds Jérôme Arnaud, CEO of Blade.

END

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells ultra high-performance customised and environmentally-friendly servers. In 2018, 2CRSi generated a turnover multiplied by 2.1 to 65 M €. With the integration of Boston Limited acquired in November 2019, the Group has 320 employees and the offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) is now distributed in more than 45 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781) and is included in the European Rising Tech label.

For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200123005862/en/

Contacts:

2CRSi

Valérie Bouleau

Chief Financial Officer

investors@2crsi.com

+33 (0)3 69 73 81 30

Actifin

Victoire Demeestère

Financial Communication

vdemeestere@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 24

Actifin

Jennifer Jullia

Financial Press Relations

jjullia@actifin.fr

+ 33 (0)1 56 88 11 19