AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU (CMU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EMU DEALING DATE: 23/01/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 222.2981 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6525803 CODE: CMU ISIN: LU1602144575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CMU Sequence No.: 42448 EQS News ID: 960323 End of Announcement EQS News Service

