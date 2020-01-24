Anzeige
24.01.2020
JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl: Liquidity Contract

As of 19th November 2019 and for a period of two years automatically renewable, JML Finance (Luxembourg) Sàrl ("JML Finance") requested Invest Securities to implement a liquidity contract relating to JML Finance bonds, which are admitted to trading on Euronext Paris (JMLAA / JMLFIN7%26SEPT2024 / ISIN XS2042981576).

For the implementation of this contract, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

  • €100,000 in cash
  • 100 bonds

The liquidity contract has been set up in accordance with the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) N°2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) n° 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures.

Between the commencement of the liquidity contract and 31st December 2019, the following activity has taken place :

  • Number of Buy transactions: 29
  • Number of Sell transactions: 29
  • Volume of bonds bought: 43 bonds
  • Volume of bonds sold: 40 bonds
  • Total value of Buy transactions: €42,543.57
  • Total value of Sell transactions: €39,618.47

As at 31st December 2019, the following resources were held on the liquidity account :

  • €97,074.90 in cash
  • 103 bonds
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-61846-jmlfls-press-release-240120.pdf

