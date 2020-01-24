US Powerball Returns to Form with $373 Million Jackpot

theLotter.com: "Sales figures rising in US and abroad"

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- US lottery madness continues into the new year with millions of players from all over the world ordering tickets for the $373 million US Powerball.

TheLotter's spokesman Adrian Cooremans: "It's a bonanza right now and, there's a constant buzz around the American lotteries. As usual, we're helping clients from Europe, Latin America and Asia buy their tickets, however we're also increasingly busy with our new local US business. theLotter is of course the first pioneer in online lottery ticket deals abroad, yet since launching our lottery ticket sites in various US states such as Texas and Oregon last year, we're seeing a growing number of Americans convert to playing lotteries on the web as well."

"theLotter is portrayed as a dependable site in many media articles from CNN to NBC, from the BBC to Germany's Bild paper. We believe this is a direct result of the trust customers have in us and all the stories of past winners who have successfully claimed and collected their winnings. We're old school. We simply buy paper lottery tickets on behalf of customers. This stands in stark contrast to our competitors; these betting sites merely acquire an insurance policy to cover against the possibility that their customers' numbers match the ones drawn by the official lottery. We always abide by the rules of the lottery and the applicable laws in every country where we operate. Our past winners from Europe, Australia, Canada, Iraq and Latin America were all checked thoroughly by federal and state agencies and each time the conclusion was that theLotter and the individual winners acted in accordance with the rules of the lottery and the law."

"Texans can now safely play their Lotto Texas online and Oregonians can play their beloved Megabucks online and in both states residents can purchase Powerball and Mega Millions tickets through us as well. Soon we're launching in New Jersey and New York state and other places, so this is just the beginning! Stay tuned!"

