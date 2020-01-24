

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area private sector grew at the same moderate pace as seen in the final month of 2019, survey data from IHS Markit showed Friday.



The composite output index held steady at 50.9 in January. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector. The score was expected to rise to 51.1.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 52.2 from 52.8 in the previous month. This was also below the forecast of 53.0.



Meanwhile, the manufacturing PMI rose to 47.8 in January from 46.3 a month ago. The reading was expected to climb moderately to 46.8. Nonetheless, the sector remained in negative zone.



The survey showed that the combined growth of the 'big-2' eurozone economies picked up, but this was offset by near-stagnation across the rest of the single-currency area.



'Overall, a stable picture for both growth and inflation will likely reassure the European Central Bank that they are safe to keep monetary policy fixed for now while carrying out a strategy review,' Andrew Harker, an associate director at IHS Markit, said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX