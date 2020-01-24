Rapala VMC Oyj: CHANGE IN RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2020

Rapala VMC Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

January 24, 2020 at 12:00 a.m.

CHANGE IN RAPALA VMC CORPORATION'S FINANCIAL REPORTING IN 2020

Rapala VMC Corporation changes the publication date of Financial Statement Release for 2019. Finance Statement Release will be published on February 12, 2020 at approximately 5:00 p.m. (EET). The previously announced publication date was February 13, 2020.

The schedule for Financial Statement for 2019 (Week 10) and Half Year Financial Report (July 20, 2020) remains unchanged.

RAPALA VMC CORPORATION

Louis d'Alançon

Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Olli Aho, Investor Relations, tel. +358 9 7562 540

