Cordia Corp: Cordia Narrows Selection of Locations for First Ghost Kitchens

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2020 / Cordia Corporation (OTC PINK:CORG) today announced that it has narrowed the locations for its first ghost kitchen outlets in Las Vegas and Los Angeles. The company is conducting market assessments and negotiations necessary to open its first outlets. Cordia expects to be operating in at least one market by April 2020.

The company is targeting locations that will allow for fast delivery times while controlling costs such as rent and utilities. Delivery times visible on food apps are considered a determining factor in deciding which menu to order from by consumers.

In Los Angeles, Cordia has secured relationships with several of the popular online food delivery services in anticipation of a kitchen launch. The company is also working with a venture-backed meal pick up service for the Las Vegas market. Cordia intends to incorporate the latest technology and a variety of delivery services into its offering to clients and brand partners. A recent industry survey indicated that one-third of adults and half of millennials are more likely to order food delivery than just two years ago.

Company management has been interviewed recently by several business podcasts and by a leading food industry trade publication. Cordia is committed to increasing visibility for its unique business model. Broadcast dates are expected in the next few weeks.

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities & Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to achieving corporate objectives, including developing the Company's business model, locating ghost kitchen locations, and developing ghost kitchens. The Company's plans described above and otherwise are contingent upon adequate financing, of which there are no assurances. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of the Company's future financial results, revenues or stock price. These statements are made under the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements contained herein.

