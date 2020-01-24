Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 263.8407 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 958260 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 42468 EQS News ID: 960475 End of Announcement EQS News Service

