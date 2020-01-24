Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (INRL LN) Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI India UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.5571 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7730706 CODE: INRL LN ISIN: FR0010375766 ISIN: FR0010375766 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INRL LN Sequence No.: 42479 EQS News ID: 960497 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 05:41 ET (10:41 GMT)