Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 126.4025 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6469588 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 42497 EQS News ID: 960533 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)