Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 45.3157 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1592529 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 ISIN: LU0496786905 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LAUU LN Sequence No.: 42503 EQS News ID: 960545 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)