Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:42 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 297.9978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 137563 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 42506 EQS News ID: 960557 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 05:42 ET (10:42 GMT)