Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc (SGQL LN) Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:43 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 179.5852 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31050 CODE: SGQL LN ISIN: LU0855692520 ISIN: LU0855692520 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQL LN Sequence No.: 42516 EQS News ID: 960579 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 05:43 ET (10:43 GMT)