Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 163.3444 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1918973 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 42573 EQS News ID: 960695 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 24, 2020 05:46 ET (10:46 GMT)