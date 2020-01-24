Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LCWD LN) Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:47 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.8029 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 45124823 CODE: LCWD LN ISIN: LU1781541179 ISIN: LU1781541179 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCWD LN Sequence No.: 42593 EQS News ID: 960735 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 24, 2020 05:47 ET (10:47 GMT)