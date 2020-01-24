Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc (NASL LN) Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Nasdaq-100 UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.8093 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18177056 CODE: NASL LN ISIN: LU1829221024 ISIN: LU1829221024 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NASL LN Sequence No.: 42615 EQS News ID: 960781 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 24, 2020 05:48 ET (10:48 GMT)