Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc (TWND LN) Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:48 CET/CEST

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Taiwan UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.9749 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2155747 CODE: TWND LN ISIN: LU1900066033

January 24, 2020 05:48 ET (10:48 GMT)