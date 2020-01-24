Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market to Reach $926 Mn, Globally, by 2023 at 4.8% CAGR, Says AMR

Rise in incidence of end-stage renal diseases and chronic kidney diseases, low availability of kidney donors for transplantation, and technological developments in catheters are expected to drive the growth of the global hemodialysis catheters market

PORTLAND, Oregon, Jan. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, Hemodialysis Catheter Market by Product (Cuffed Tunneled Catheter and Non-cuffed Tunneled Catheter, Non-tunneled Catheter), Tip Configuration (Step-tip Catheters, Split-tip Catheters, and Symmetric Catheters), Material (Silicone, Polyurethane), and End User (Hospitals, Clinics/ Dialysis Centers and Home Dialysis) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the key winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market share, key segments, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global hemodialysis catheters market garnered $699 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $926 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2017 to 2023.

Growing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) and rise in number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disorders drive the market growth. However, limitations in medical reimbursement of dialysis procedures in the developing regions and increase in risk of blood infection & thrombosis restrain the growth of the market. Conversely, low availability of kidney donors for transplantation and technological development in dialysis equipment are expected to provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Cuffed tunneled catheter segment to dominate, non-cuffed tunneled catheter to grow at a faster rate through 2023

Among products, the cuffed tunneled catheter segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2017 and would maintain its dominance through 2023. This is due to the increasing use of cuffed tunneled catheters as a long-term vascular access option upon failure of vascular graft or fistula. However, the non-cuffed tunneled catheter segment would register the fastest CAGR of 5.7% from 2017 to 2023. Non-cuffed tunneled catheters provide a variety of benefits such as immediate and temporary access and fast insertion of catheter for vascular access. The non-tunneled catheter segment would grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

Polyurethane to be lucrative through 2023

Among materials, the polyurethane segment was the largest segment in 2017, capturing more than three-fourths of the market share. The same is likely to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5% through the forecast period. Polyurethane possesses tensile strength and catheter made from it can be extruded with thinner wall, resulting in bigger inner diameter for maximum blood flow. The silicone segment would grow at a steady pace during the study period.

Asia-Pacific to be lucrative through the forecast period

The market in Asia-Pacific contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is anticipated to continue its dominance through 2023. This is due to the increasing patient population base suffering from chronic kidney diseases (CKD), government initiatives to establish new dialysis centers, increase in number of independent dialysis centers, and growth in awareness in regards with advanced hemodialysis products in the region. The region would also grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.1% from 2017 to 2023. The other regions analyzed in the market study include North America, Europe, and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa).

Industry Frontrunners

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA,

Nikkiso Co. Ltd,

B. Braun Melsungen AG,

Nipro Medical Corporation,

Toray Medical Co., Ltd.,

Baxter International Inc.,

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.,

NxStage Medical, Inc.,

Outset Medical, Inc.

Allmed Medical Corporation.

These companies have implemented various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others to gain a stronghold in the industry.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg