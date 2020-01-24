Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 32.9553 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2480116 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 42630 EQS News ID: 960811 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 05:49 ET (10:49 GMT)