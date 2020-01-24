Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist (RUSL LN) Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 23.4708 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 214224 CODE: RUSL LN ISIN: LU1923627332 ISIN: LU1923627332 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSL LN Sequence No.: 42638 EQS News ID: 960827 End of Announcement EQS News Service

January 24, 2020 05:49 ET (10:49 GMT)