OJSC PhosAgro (PHOR) PhosAgro Completes USD 150 mln Partial Buyback of 2017 Eurobond 24-Jan-2020 / 13:50 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer / publisher is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. For Immediate Release 24 January 2020 NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH ACTIONS WOULD BE UNLAWFUL PhosAgro Completes USD 150 mln Partial Buyback of 2017 Eurobond Moscow - PhosAgro ("PhosAgro" or "the Company") (Moscow Exchange, LSE: PHOR), one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers, announces the results of the early stage of a tender offer for the partial repurchase of its 2017 Eurobond issue. The USD 500 million Eurobond with a coupon of 3.95% matures in 2021. As part of the early stage of the tender offer, the Company made a decision to repurchase Eurobonds in the total amount of USD 150 million at USD 1,031.25 per USD 1,000 in principal amount of the Eurobonds. The expected early settlement date is 28 January 2020. The transaction will enable the Company to optimise its loan portfolio by replacing some of its short-term debt with longer-term borrowings and by improving interest rates. Citi, Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan, BofA Securities, Sberbank CIB, VTB Capital, and Renaissance Capital acted as the joint dealer managers for this transaction. Contacts PJSC PhosAgro Andrey Serov, Head of Investor Relations +7 495 232 9689 ext. 2187 ir@phosagro.ru Timur Belov, Press Secretary +7 495 232 9689 ext. 2652 pr@phosagro.ru EM Sam VanDerlip vanderlip@em-comms.com +44 207 002 7859 About PhosAgro PhosAgro (www.phosagro.com [1]) is one of the world's leading vertically integrated phosphate-based fertilizer producers in terms of production volumes of phosphate-based fertilizers and high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and higher. PhosAgro's environmentally friendly fertilizers stand out for their high efficiency, and they do not lead to the contamination of soils with heavy metals. The Company is the largest phosphate-based fertilizer producer in Europe (by total combined capacity for DAP/MAP/NP/NPK/NPS), the largest producer of high-grade phosphate rock with a P2O5 content of 39% and one of the leading producers of MAP/DAP globally, one of the leading producers of feed phosphates (MCP) in Europe, and the only producer in Russia, and Russia's only producer of nepheline concentrate (according to the RAFP). PhosAgro's main products include phosphate rock, 39 grades of fertilizers, feed phosphates, ammonia, and sodium tripolyphosphate, which are used by customers in 100 countries spanning all of the world's inhabited continents. The Company's priority markets outside of Russia and the CIS are Latin America, Europe and Asia. PhosAgro's shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange, and global depositary receipts (GDRs) for shares trade on the London Stock Exchange (under the ticker PHOR). (MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

