Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:51 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML - High Yield Ex-Financial Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 114.3787 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1146000 CODE: YIEL LN ISIN: LU1812090543 ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 42605 EQS News ID: 960759 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 05:51 ET (10:51 GMT)