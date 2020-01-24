Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 24-Jan-2020 / 11:55 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 23-Jan-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.8878 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16137695 CODE: MIBX LN ISIN: FR0010010827 ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 42470 EQS News ID: 960479 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2020 05:55 ET (10:55 GMT)