LEM Holding SA - 9 Months Results 2019/20
Invitation to Conference Call and Webcast, 31 January 2020
LEM Holding SA (SIX: LEHN) will publish its 9 months results 2019/20 on 31 January 2020 via a press release at 7:00 am CET. The press release and the presentation will be available on LEM's website (www.lem.com/en/investors).
The same day at 10:00 amCET LEM will host a conference call for media, financial analysts and investors to discuss the results and the outlook for the full financial year 2019/20, followed by a Q&A session.
The presentation slides will be available to download on LEM's website on 31 January 2020 from 7:00 am CET. The conference call will be held in English.
Speakers
Frank Rehfeld, CEO
Andrea Borla, CFO
Date
Friday, 31 January 2020
Time
10:00 am CET
Dial-In Numbers
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 Switzerland & Europe
+44 (0) 207 107 06 13 UK
+1 (1) 631 570 56 13 USA
Other countries: https://media.choruscall.ch/documents/Attended_DI_numbers.pdf
Audio Webcast
The conference call will be simultaneously webcast. Please follow the instructions in the following link: https://87399.choruscall.eu/links/lem200131.html
A recording of the webcast will be available 2 hours after the call from LEM's website or using the same link.
If you have any questions or require additional information, please contact Cabinet Privé de Conseils:
- Michael Füglister, +41 22 552 46 29, fuglister@cpc-pr.com
- Nick Miles, +41 22 552 46 26, miles@cpc-pr.com
Yours sincerely,
Frank Rehfeld, CEO Andrea Borla, CFO
ATTACHMENT: