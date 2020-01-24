

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices dropped in December and the jobless rate rose from the previous month, figures from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 0.8 percent year-on-year in December, the same pace of decline as seen in November.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 0.7 percent in December, following a 0.2 percent drop in the preceding month.



Data also showed that the import prices rose 1.3 percent annually in December, while export prices declined 0.5 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, import prices increased 0.3 percent, while export prices fell 0.6 percent.



Another data showed that the jobless rate rose marginally to 6.0 percent in December from 5.9 percent in November. In the same month last year, the unemployment rate was 5.4 percent.



The number of unemployed persons increased to 164,000 in December from 146,000 in the same month last year.



At the same time, the employment rate advanced to 73.0 percent in December from 71.7 in the prior month.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate held steady at 6.7 percent in December.



