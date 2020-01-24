

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Austria's production index declined in November on weaker industrial output, data from Statistics Austria showed on Friday.



The production index decreased 2.1 percent year-on-year in November, following a 0.8 percent fall in October.



Industrial output fell 4.5 percent annually in November, while construction rose 5.1 percent.



On a month-on-month basis, production index dropped 1.7 percent in November, after a 0.8 percent rise in the prior month.



On a monthly basis, industrial and construction output declined 1.8 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



