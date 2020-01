MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer prices declined at a slower rate in December, data from the statistical office INE showed on Friday.



The producer price index fell 1.9 percent on year in December, following a revised 2.4 percent decrease in November. Prices have declined for the seventh straight month.



Excluding energy, producer prices rose 0.3 percent in December, in contrast to a 0.1 percent fall in the previous month.



Among components, prices for non-durable goods grew 1.6 percent annually in December. Consumer goods prices rose 1.6 percent and capital goods prices gained 1.1 percent. Meanwhile, prices for energy and intermediate goods declined 6.5 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.5 percent in December, following a 0.6 percent decrease in the prior month. This was the second consecutive decrease in prices.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX