

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech Republic's economic confidence weakened in January after rising in the previous month, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Friday.



The economic sentiment index fell to 98.1 in January from 99.1 in December. In November, the confidence index stood at 98.5.



Likewise, the business confidence index decreased to 96.7 in January from 96.8 in the previous month.



The industrial sentiment index declined to 91.1 in January from 93.0 in the preceding month.



The measure of confidence in construction came in at 123.9 in January, down from 126.3 in the prior month, while that in trade rose to 98.3 from 94.6.



The consumer confidence fell to 104.8 in January from 110.0 a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX