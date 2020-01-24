Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 23-January-2020 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 374.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 381.47p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 367.94p INCLUDING current year revenue 375.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---