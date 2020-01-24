Anzeige
24.01.2020 | 13:22
Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 23

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 23-January-2020

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue                 215.47p

INCLUDING current year revenue                               215.47p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the
carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee
applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---
