First Sentinel Plc - Placing

24 January 2019

First Sentinel Plc

("First Sentinel" or the "Company")

Placing

First Sentinel Plc ("First Sentinel" or the "Company") (NEX: FSEN) is pleased to announce that today it has raised gross proceeds of £220,174.74 through the placing of 815,462 new ordinary shares in the Company at a placing price of 27 pence per ordinary share (the "Placing Shares").

The net proceeds of the Placing will be used by the Company for working capital purposes.

Applications have been made for admission of the Placing Shares to the NEX Exchange Growth Market (the "NEX"). It is expected that settlement for the Placing Shares and Admission will take place at 8.00 a.m. on 30 January 2020.

The Placing Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in the Company.

Following the admission of the Placing Shares, the Company's total issued share capital will consist of 22,150,328 ordinary shares, each share carrying the right to one vote.

The above figure of 22,150,328 should be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

About First Sentinel

First Sentinel is an alternative investment company, registered with the FCA as a small authorised UK AIFM, which provides growth capital for public and private company investments. First Sentinel invests in a range of debt and equity instruments in target portfolio companies.

The Company's website is www.first-sentinel.com

