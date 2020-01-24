Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2020) -Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE) ("Minerco" or the "Company") an emerging psilocybin or "Magic" Mushroom Company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, announced today the Company has completed a deal for a twelve (12) acre parcel, located in Portland, Jamaica.

This twelve-acre parcel will allow the Company to create and build the largest "magic mushroom" operation in North America. This facility could produce upwards of 10,000 kilos annually for export to licensed countries throughout the world.

"We are truly now, beginning to dig in," stated Julius Jenge, Chief Executive Officer of Minerco, Inc. Our commitment to research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms, is now a reality, effective January 17th, 2020, when we acquired the Portland Jamaica property. We now have a very solid plan in place, and we anticipate great things coming to fruition."

Minerco, Inc. (OTC Pink: MINE), was recently acquired by a psilocybin research and investment firm and is emerging as the world's first publicly traded company focused on the research, production and distribution of psilocybin mushrooms.

