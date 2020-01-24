The "Summer in the UK 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
The Summer in the UK 2019 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers on summer items. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.
Convenience remains important, particularly when purchasing seasonal food and drink and was the main reason why shoppers switched away from their usual retailer.
Amazon continues to be a destination for summer holiday shopping across categories from camping and outdoors to entertainment, with its reputation for value for money appealing to consumers 62.7% rated this factor as driving where they chose to shop.
Scope
- ASDA continues to outperform competitors in terms of promoting and communicating summer deals with 71.4% of consumers selecting it as the retailer that did the best job at promoting deals this year.
- Convenience was consistently ranked as a top priority for consumers across all categories of summer retail spending.
- Consumers continue to consider low prices to be the most significant driver of summer food drink purchases, with the number of people citing this to be of high importance up 0.6ppts from last year to 56.0%.
Key Topics Covered:
THE KEY FINDINGS
- Importance of convenience provides supermarkets opportunities to capitalise on summer spend
- Home delivery is in decline across all categories whilst TPP enjoys surge in popularity
- Amazon continues to be a prominent retail destination for holiday shopping spend
- Trend insight stores
- Trend insight online
CONSUMER ATTITUDES
- Key findings
- Buying dynamics
- Financial wellbeing
- Summer spending
- Summer activities
- Summer statements
- Retailer selection
- Retailer ratings grocers
- Retailer ratings non-food retailers
- Bank holiday activities
SEASONAL FOOD AND DRINK
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
- Retailer selection
- Spending
BUYING FOR HOLIDAYS
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Average spend
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
GENERAL SUMMER PURCHASING
- Key findings
- Retailer selection
- Channel usage
- Store type
- Device usage
- Fulfilment
- Average spend
- Retailer used
- Buying dynamics
Companies Mentioned
- Waitrose
- Amazon
- ASDA
- Accessorize
- Ted Baker
- Poundland
- Aldi
- Wilko
- Sainsbury's
- Topman
- Debenhams
- Tesco
- FIFA
- Argos
- Boots
- Lidl
- M&S
- Primark
- Morrisons
- Co-op
- House of Fraser
- John Lewis
- Next
- Superdrug
- WH Smith
- Iceland
- Homebase
- ASOS
- H&M
- TK Maxx
- Sports Direct
- Matalan
- Home Bargains
- B&M
- Go Outdoors
- IKEA
- Waterstones
- New Look
- B&Q
