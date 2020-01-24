The "Summer in the UK 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The Summer in the UK 2019 report forms part of the Retail Occasions series, and offers a comprehensive insight into the consumer dynamics and spending habits of British consumers on summer items. The report analyses the market, the major players, the main trends, and consumer attitudes.

Convenience remains important, particularly when purchasing seasonal food and drink and was the main reason why shoppers switched away from their usual retailer.

Amazon continues to be a destination for summer holiday shopping across categories from camping and outdoors to entertainment, with its reputation for value for money appealing to consumers 62.7% rated this factor as driving where they chose to shop.

Scope

ASDA continues to outperform competitors in terms of promoting and communicating summer deals with 71.4% of consumers selecting it as the retailer that did the best job at promoting deals this year.

Convenience was consistently ranked as a top priority for consumers across all categories of summer retail spending.

Consumers continue to consider low prices to be the most significant driver of summer food drink purchases, with the number of people citing this to be of high importance up 0.6ppts from last year to 56.0%.

Reasons to buy

Use our in-depth consumer insight to learn which areas which summer product categories are shopped the most by consumers and to ensure that product offerings are catering to the needs and wants of customers.

Understand what drives consumers to use a retailer for their purchases, such as convenience, value for money and delivery options in order to maximise sales potential.

Use our in-depth analysis to understand which retailers are leading in certain summer categories and why.

Use our average spend data to understand how much consumers are prepared to pay in each summer category.

Key Topics Covered:

THE KEY FINDINGS

Importance of convenience provides supermarkets opportunities to capitalise on summer spend

Home delivery is in decline across all categories whilst TPP enjoys surge in popularity

Amazon continues to be a prominent retail destination for holiday shopping spend

Trend insight stores

Trend insight online

CONSUMER ATTITUDES

Key findings

Buying dynamics

Financial wellbeing

Summer spending

Summer activities

Summer statements

Retailer selection

Retailer ratings grocers

Retailer ratings non-food retailers

Bank holiday activities

SEASONAL FOOD AND DRINK

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Retailer selection

Spending

BUYING FOR HOLIDAYS

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

GENERAL SUMMER PURCHASING

Key findings

Retailer selection

Channel usage

Store type

Device usage

Fulfilment

Average spend

Retailer used

Buying dynamics

Companies Mentioned

Waitrose

Amazon

ASDA

Accessorize

Ted Baker

Poundland

Aldi

Wilko

Sainsbury's

Topman

Debenhams

Tesco

FIFA

Argos

Boots

Lidl

M&S

Primark

Morrisons

Co-op

House of Fraser

John Lewis

Next

Superdrug

WH Smith

Iceland

Homebase

ASOS

H&M

TK Maxx

Sports Direct

Matalan

Home Bargains

B&M

Go Outdoors

IKEA

Waterstones

New Look

B&Q

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2naov

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005256/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900