

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - As there are no major economic announcements, earnings might be the focus on Friday.



Investors are keen on the rapid spread of the deadly corona virus in China and its impact on economy.



Asian shares finished broadly higher, while European shares are trading up.



Initial cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open positive.



As of 7.50 am ET, the Dow futures were up 74.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 7.00 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 25.50 points.



The U.S. major averages finished Thursday mixed. The Dow edged down 26.18 points or 0.1 percent to 29,160.06, the Nasdaq rose 18.71 points or 0.2 percent to 9,402.48 and the S&P 500 inched up 3.79 points or 0.1 percent to 3,325.54.



On the economic front, Markit Economics' Purchasing Managers Index or PMI for January will be issued at 9.45 am ET. The consensus is for 52.3, slightly up from 52.2 in the prior prior month. The Flash index tracks changes in new orders, stock levels, employment as well as prices in various sectors.



The Baker-Hughes Rig Count for the week will be released at 1.00 pm ET. In the previous week, the North American Rig Count was 1040, and U.S Rig Count was 796.



Asian stock markets closed mostly higher on Friday. Chinese markets were closed for the day.



The Australian market advanced following the mostly positive cues from Wall Street. The broader All Ordinaries Index climbed 4.20 points or 0.06 percent to 7,203.20.



The Japanese market opened higher. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gained 31.74 points or 0.13 percent to 23,827.18.



European shares are progressing. France's CAC 40 is climbing 63.50 points or 1.06 percent. Germany's DAX is up 198.00 points or 1.48 percent. FTSE 100 of U.K. is advancing 125.72 points or 1.68 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 96.75 points or 0.90 percent.



Eurozone's leading Blue Chip index,Euro Stoxx 50, is progressing 1.35 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX