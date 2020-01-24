Technavio has been monitoring the global precision medicine software market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 882.65 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global precision medicine software market 2020-2024.

"Precision Medicine Software Market Analysis Report by Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), Delivery Mode (On-premise and Cloud-based), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the benefits of precision medicine. In addition, the digitization of healthcare is anticipated to boost the growth of the precision medicine software market.

Precision medicine overcomes several limitations of conventional medicine as it is based on the unique genetic information of a patient. It improves the quality of patient care by eliminating unwarranted variations in medical care. This is resulting in a significant reduction in time, cost, and failure rate of pharmaceutical clinical trials. Owing to many such benefits, precision medicine is gaining popularity among healthcare providers, research organizations, and patients. These factors are influencing the growth of the global precision medicine market.

Major Five Precision Medicine Software Market Companies:

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. operates its business through segments such as Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. FoundationInsights and FoundationSmartTrials are the key products offered by the company.

Fabric Genomics Inc.

Fabric Genomics Inc. operates its business through segments such as Technology and Pediatric Solutions. Fabric Enterprise is the key offering of the company.

Gene42 Inc.

Gene42 Inc. operates its business through segments such as PhenoTips Genomics Suite, PhenoTips Oncology Suite, and PhenoTips. In 2019, the company partnered with Care4Rare to launch the first national rare disease research platform, Genomics4RD, in Canada.

Human Longevity Inc.

In March 2018, Human Longevity Inc. launched two new comprehensive Health Nucleus products Health Nucleus X and Health Nucleus X Platinum. These products are primarily designed to focus on four disease areas including cancer, cardiac, neurodegenerative/neurovascular and metabolic.

International Business Machines Corp.

International Business Machines Corp. operates its business through segments such as Technology Services Cloud Platforms, Cognitive Solutions, Global Business Services, Systems, and Global Financing. Watson for Genomics is the key offering of the company. It uses AI to offer comprehensive and validated variant information and clinical data, designed for enabling molecular pathology laboratories to upscale their precision oncology programs.

Precision Medicine Software Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

On-premise

Cloud-based

Precision Medicine Software Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

