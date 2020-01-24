AMPD Ventures Inc.: System73 and AMPD Partner for Global Multi-CDN Solution and Expansion of the AMPD High-Performance Compute Platform into Europe

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2020 / AMPD Ventures Inc. ("AMPD" or the "Company") (CSE:AMPD)(FRA:2Q0) is proud to announce that it is entering into an international partnership arrangement with leading Content Delivery Network provider, System73 Limited ("System73").

Headquartered in Malta, System73 offers a complete, global end-to-end content delivery network ("CDN") solution through their Kuno™ Platform, which has been designed to provide a high quality experience for globally distributed data and video over the internet. Its technology leverages the adoption of WebRTC and WebSockets to build a virtual network that can connect to over a billion devices and efficiently stream video to unlimited numbers of concurrent viewers. System73 has points of presence in over 500 cities around the world on its Multi-CDN network, and services customers such as TATA Communications Limited (NSE: TATACOMM), Eurovision, and Spil Games.

The two companies have entered into a Letter of Intent and intend to complete a definitive agreement in the near future. Under the terms of the agreement, it is expected that AMPD will promote, sell, and support System73's CDN solution across North America, helping to bolster System73's global reach, and System73 will promote, sell, and support AMPD's HPC Hosting Platform to customers across Europe, helping to enhance AMPD's presence in Europe in return.

"AMPD and System73 have perfect synergy with services that complement and expand each other's offerings with very little overlap," said Anthony Brown, CEO of AMPD Ventures. "Using an E-Sports game as an example, AMPD might use Kuno™ from System73 to deliver the game client software to the gamer's computer or console in a fast, cost-effective way. When the gamer launches the game, they can connect to the AMPD HPC Platform to play the live game, resulting in a seamless, upgraded gaming experience."

"Given the AMPD team's decades of experience in high-performance computing and their extensive network of contacts in the video games and digital media sector across North America, it made complete sense for us to enter into this agreement. We expect it will open up new opportunities for both companies as we combine to offer a full end-to-end high-performance delivery and hosting solution for our customers around the world," said Michael Ritchie, Chief Commercial Officer at System73.

The transatlantic partnership gives European companies a local channel to work with AMPD via the team at System73 and enables AMPD to cater to European customers with its solutions across both Europe and North America.

About AMPD Ventures Inc.

AMPD specializes in providing high-performance cloud and computing solutions for low-latency applications, including video games and eSports, digital animation and visual effects, and big data collection, analysis and visualization. For further information concerning the company and its business, please see the long-form prospectus dated October 11th, 2019, supporting its application for listing on the CSE. A copy of the prospectus was filed under the company's profile at SEDAR.

About System73 Limited

System73 specializes in optimizing content delivery networks for video and other web services by providing augmented turn-key Multi-CDN solution and using patented deep learning processes that predict internet traffic congestion and then route around it.

