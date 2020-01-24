The "Ireland Ice Cream Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
The Irish ice cream sector is led by the 'take-home and bulk ice cream' category in value terms while the 'impulse ice cream single serve' category is forecast to register fastest value growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of ice cream in the country. Flexible packaging is the commonly used pack material in the sector. Additionally, kids babies (0-15 years) accounted for the highest consumption of ice cream in the country. Unilever, Mondelez International, Inc and Froneri International Limited are the leading players in the sector.
What else is contained?
- Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023
- Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for artisanal ice cream, impulse ice cream single serve, and take-home and bulk ice cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023
- Leading players: Market share of companies and private labels in value terms in 2018
- Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as hypermarkets supermarkets, food drinks specialists, department stores, convenience stores, cash carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, and other general retailers
- Packaging data: consumption breakdown for pack materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper board and others; pack type data for tub, bag/sachet, wrapper, box, film, can, tray, foil and other pack type; closure type data for prize off, screw top and others; primary outer type data for carton folding, sleeve, bag, shrink wrap.
Scope
- The Irish ice cream sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by value during 2018-2023
- 'Take-home and bulk ice cream' is the largest category in both value and volume terms in the Irish ice cream sector
- Impulse ice cream single serve' category is expected to register fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023
- Hypermarkets super markets is the largest distribution channel with a value share of 57.9%
- Unilever, Mondelez International, Inc and Froneri International Limited are the leading companies in the sector
Companies Mentioned
- Unilever
- Mondelez International Inc
- Froneri International Limited
- General Mills Inc
- Franco Ices Limited
- Mars Incorporated
