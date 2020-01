The "Ireland Ice Cream Market Assessment and Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Irish ice cream sector is led by the 'take-home and bulk ice cream' category in value terms while the 'impulse ice cream single serve' category is forecast to register fastest value growth during 2018-2023. Hypermarkets supermarkets is the leading channel for distribution of ice cream in the country. Flexible packaging is the commonly used pack material in the sector. Additionally, kids babies (0-15 years) accounted for the highest consumption of ice cream in the country. Unilever, Mondelez International, Inc and Froneri International Limited are the leading players in the sector.

Sector data: Overall sector value and volume data with growth analysis for 2013-2023

Category coverage: Value and growth analysis for artisanal ice cream, impulse ice cream single serve, and take-home and bulk ice cream with inputs on individual segment share within each category and the change in their market share forecast for 2018-2023

Leading players: Market share of companies and private labels in value terms in 2018

Distribution data: Percentage of sales within each category through distribution channels such as hypermarkets supermarkets, food drinks specialists, department stores, convenience stores, cash carries and warehouse clubs, dollar stores, variety stores general merchandise retailers, e-retailers, and other general retailers

Packaging data: consumption breakdown for pack materials and pack types in each category, in terms of percentage share of number of units sold. Pack material data for flexible packaging, rigid plastics, paper board and others; pack type data for tub, bag/sachet, wrapper, box, film, can, tray, foil and other pack type; closure type data for prize off, screw top and others; primary outer type data for carton folding, sleeve, bag, shrink wrap.

The Irish ice cream sector is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% by value during 2018-2023

'Take-home and bulk ice cream' is the largest category in both value and volume terms in the Irish ice cream sector

Impulse ice cream single serve' category is expected to register fastest growth in value terms during 2018-2023

Hypermarkets super markets is the largest distribution channel with a value share of 57.9%

Unilever, Mondelez International, Inc and Froneri International Limited are the leading companies in the sector

Report scope

Executive summary

Ireland in the global and regional context

Ireland in the global and Western Europe ice cream sector

Ireland compared to other leading countries in the Western Europe

Per capita consumption and expenditure Ireland compared to the Western Europe and global levels

Sector analysis Ice Cream

Country snapshot ice cream sector in Ireland

Value and volume analysis ice cream sector in Ireland

Cross-category comparison value and growth rate

Change in category share by value

Cross-category comparison volume and growth rate

Change in category share by volume

Per capita consumption analysis by category

Category analysis: artisanal ice cream

Category analysis: impulse ice cream single-serve

Segment analysis (in value terms): impulse ice cream single-serve

Segment analysis (in volume terms): impulse ice cream single-serve

Category analysis: take-home and bulk ice cream

Segment analysis (in value terms): take-home and bulk ice cream

Segment analysis (in volume terms): take-home and bulk ice cream

Distribution analysis

Distribution channel share analysis: ice cream

Distribution channel share analysis by category

Competitive landscape

Leading companies in the sector (in value and volume terms) in the ice cream sector, 2018

Top companies share by brand (in value terms and volume terms) in the ice cream sector, 2018

Brand shares of top five companies (in value terms and volume terms) by category, 2018

Private label share analysis by category

Growth of private labels compared to branded products

Degree of consolidation/fragmentation by category

Health wellness

Health wellness trend analysis

Health wellness market analysis by product attribute

Health wellness market analysis by consumer benefit

Category comparison with health wellness and without health wellness claims

Packaging analysis

Pack material

Pack type

Closure type

Primary outer type

Consumergraphics

Demographic analysis

Appendix

Unilever

Mondelez International Inc

Froneri International Limited

General Mills Inc

Franco Ices Limited

Mars Incorporated

