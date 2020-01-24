The "Hungary The Future of Foodservice to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Summary
'Hungary The Future of Foodservice to 2023' provides extensive insight and analysis of the Hungarian Foodservice market until 2023 and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.
Hungary's real GDP reached 4.5% in 2018 (up from 2.3% in 2016). Expansionary monetary policy, increasing employment rate and the consequent rise in disposable income are among the major factors driving the growth of the Hungarian economy.
Sales value in the Hungarian profit sector foodservice market rose at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2016-2018, and is forecast to expand marginally to 2.5% by 2023. Although the FSR channel leads the profit sector in terms of sales value, it is also forecast to experience some of the weakest growth rates in transactions and outlets.
Scope
- Among the country's three leading channels FSR, pubs, clubs and bars and QSR pubs, clubs and bars will continue to lead in terms of value growth, with sales in the channel forecast to increase at a strong CAGR of 3.2% to 2023. QSR is expected to see sales rise at a steady yet relatively weak CAGR of 1.6% during the five-year period.
- Value growth in takeaway will marginally outperform dine-in across restaurant channels over 2018-2023, most notably in the QSR channel, which will see sales generated from takeaway transactions rise at CAGR of 2.0% to 2023.
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Report Guide
- Executive Summary
- Macroeconomic Context
- GDP and Consumer Price Index
- Population and demographic highlights
- monthly household income distribution
- Introducing the Consumer Segments
- Consumer segment profiles and key identification metrics
- Segment engagement overview in four key profit sector channels
- Profit Sector Metrics
- Key metric highlights
- Value share and growth by channel
- Outlets and transactions growth by channel
- Operator buying volumes and growth by channel
- Channel historic and future growth dynamics
- Outlet type and type of ownership growth dynamics
- Profit Sector by Channel
- Quick Service Restaurants (QSR)
- Summary and key take-out
- Metrics
- Key players
- Key consumers
- Why?
- What?
- Where?
- What next?
- Full Service Restaurants (FSR)
- Summary and key take-out
- Metrics
- Key consumers
- Why?
- What?
- Where?
- What next?
- Pubs, Clubs and Bars
- Summary and key take-out
- Metrics
- Key consumers
- Why?
- What?
- Where?
- What next?
- Cost Sector Metrics
- Cost operator trends historic and future growth
- Data and channel share breakdown
Companies Mentioned
- McDonald's Corporation
- Yum! Brands Inc.
- KFC
- Restaurant Brands International
- Burger King
- Pizza Forte Kft
- Pizza Forte
- Il Treno
- Laurel Budapest
