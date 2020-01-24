The "Hungary The Future of Foodservice to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

'Hungary The Future of Foodservice to 2023' provides extensive insight and analysis of the Hungarian Foodservice market until 2023 and acts as a vital point of reference for operators or suppliers.

Hungary's real GDP reached 4.5% in 2018 (up from 2.3% in 2016). Expansionary monetary policy, increasing employment rate and the consequent rise in disposable income are among the major factors driving the growth of the Hungarian economy.

Sales value in the Hungarian profit sector foodservice market rose at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2016-2018, and is forecast to expand marginally to 2.5% by 2023. Although the FSR channel leads the profit sector in terms of sales value, it is also forecast to experience some of the weakest growth rates in transactions and outlets.

Among the country's three leading channels FSR, pubs, clubs and bars and QSR pubs, clubs and bars will continue to lead in terms of value growth, with sales in the channel forecast to increase at a strong CAGR of 3.2% to 2023. QSR is expected to see sales rise at a steady yet relatively weak CAGR of 1.6% during the five-year period.

Value growth in takeaway will marginally outperform dine-in across restaurant channels over 2018-2023, most notably in the QSR channel, which will see sales generated from takeaway transactions rise at CAGR of 2.0% to 2023.

Specific forecasts of the foodservice market until 2023 give readers the ability to make informed business decisions through identifying emerging/declining markets.

Consumer segmentation detailing the desires of known consumers among major foodservice channels will allow readers understand the wants and needs of their target demographics.

Relevant case studies will allow readers to learn from and apply lessons discovered by emerging and major players within the foodservice market.

