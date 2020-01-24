The "Project Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Project management concepts and methodologies are introduced with quantitative aspects of project management, such as project scheduling (time, cost and resource analysis) and probability analysis.
This practical masterclass helps managers to get a good grasp of project management and is delivered by an expert in the field.
Course Time: 08:45 16:45
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Project life cycle
- 10:45 Coffee break
- 11:00 Part 2, Planning
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Control
- 14:45 Coffee break
- 15:00 Part 4, Managerial perspectives
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
For more information about this training visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uc6mok
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200124005279/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900