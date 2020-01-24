The "Project Management" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Project management concepts and methodologies are introduced with quantitative aspects of project management, such as project scheduling (time, cost and resource analysis) and probability analysis.

This practical masterclass helps managers to get a good grasp of project management and is delivered by an expert in the field.

Course Time: 08:45 16:45

Key Topics Covered:

08:45 Registrations and coffee

09:00 Introductions

09:15 Part 1, Project life cycle

10:45 Coffee break

11:00 Part 2, Planning

12:30 Lunch break

13:15 Part 3, Control

14:45 Coffee break

15:00 Part 4, Managerial perspectives

16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up

16:45 Finish

