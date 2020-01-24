The "Coaching Best Practice" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Masterclass ensures development in the critical requirements for successful coaching: the training of coaches, and the resultant choice of practices available to the coach.
The Masterclass covers: defining the role of the coach; developing a 'coachee'-centred relationship; effective approaches; and utilising discrete tools and techniques.
Key Topics Covered:
- 08:45 Registrations and coffee
- 09:00 Introductions
- 09:15 Part 1, Using a coaching model
- 10:45 Coffee Break
- 11:00 Part 2, Reviewing coaching skills
- 12:30 Lunch break
- 13:15 Part 3, Exploring your natural coaching style
- 14:45 Coffee Break
- 15:00 Part 4, More advanced techniques and receiving feedback
- 16:30 Final thoughts and summing-up
- 16:45 Finish
